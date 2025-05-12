NFL

Philadelphia Eagles hosting rival Dallas Cowboys to open 2025 NFL season

The NFC East rivals will kick off the 2025 NFL season.

By Dan Stamm

The Super Bowl champs are kicking off the 2025 season against a division rival.

On Monday, NBC Sports' Mike Tirico announced on TODAY that the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4, to begin the NFL season.

Most of the time, the Super Bowl champs kick off the following season on a Thursday night before the first football Sunday, so the Eagles hosting the opener is no surprise.

The game will be broadcast on NBC as the start of the network's Sunday Night Football slate.

This storied rivalry has gone the Cowboys' way over the years as they lead the Birds 74-58 overall. however, the Eagles have won two Super Bowls in the past decade, while the Cowboys have gone nearly 30 years without a Lombardi Trophy win.

The Eagles and Cowboys play at least twice a season as division rivals.

However, as pointed out by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro: "This is the first time the Eagles and Cowboys have faced off in Week 1 since the 2000 season in North Texas. You probably remember that game. Using pickle juice for fuel, Andy Reid’s Eagles used a surprise onside kick to help them get an early lead in what ended up being a 41-14 win to jumpstart a new era of Eagles football."

NFLPhiladelphia Eagles
