How to watch Eagles vs. Giants in Week 18

The Philadelphia Eagles are focusing on the bigger picture.

Head coach Nick Sirianni announced on Wednesday that Philadelphia will rest key starters, including Saquon Barkley, in Week 18 against the New York Giants. The regular-season finale won't have any impact on the Eagles' playoff position, as the NFC East champs are already locked into the No. 2 seed.

The decision means Barkley won't have an opportunity to break Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record against the team that let him walk in free agency last offseason. Barkley, who in Week 17 became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season, sits 100 yards away from Dickerson's record mark set in 1984.

But the Eagles are playing it safe as they gear up for a playoff run that will require three victories to reach the Super Bowl. Philadelphia is set to open the postseason with a home game against either the Green Bay Packers or NFC East rival Washington Commanders.

On the latest Takeoff podcast, John Clark sits down with Pro Football Hall of Fame writer, Ray Didinger, to get his thoughts on who he'd rather the Eagles play in the playoffs.

Before their playoff opener, the Eagles will first close out their regular-season slate at home -- and they could still make some history as a team. The 13-3 Birds are one win away from tying the single-season franchise record. The 2022 team that made the Super Bowl won a record-setting 14 games.

It's unclear who the Eagles will start at quarterback against New York. Kenny Pickett started in Week 17 for the injured Jalen Hurts, but exited Philadelphia's division-clinching rout of the Dallas Cowboys early after aggravating a ribs injury. Tanner McKee finished the game under center, and he could be in line for his first-career start after Pickett missed practice again on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the 3-13 Giants were in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft before snapping their 10-game losing streak in Week 17. New York rolled to a 45-33 home win over the Indianapolis Colts that dropped the G-Men from first to fourth in the draft order. They were leapfrogged by the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, all of whom are also 3-13.

So, will the Eagles match the franchise record mark for wins in a season? Or will the Giants risk falling even further down the draft order with a second straight victory? Here's how to watch Eagles-Giants:

When is the Eagles vs. Giants game?

The Eagles and Giants will meet on the final day of the NFL regular season, Sunday, Jan. 5.

What time does the Eagles vs. Giants game start?

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

What will the weather be for the Eagles vs. Giants game?

The NBC Philadelphia forecast for Sunday in Philly is partly cloudy with an 80% chance of precipitation. There's a projected high of 34 degrees, a low of 26 degrees and winds of 10 to 20 mph.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Giants game on?

Eagles-Giants will air on CBS.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Giants game live online

The game will also be available to stream on ParamountPlus.com and the Paramount+ app.