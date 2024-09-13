Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa suffers concussion in collision with Damar Hamlin

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against the Buffalo Bills Thursday.

Late in the third quarter with Miami in Buffalo territory, Tagovailoa ran forward for a first down but seemed to slip while trying to slide. He ended up colliding with Bills safety Damar Hamlin and landed awkwardly after his head bent.

The Dolphins medical staff and head coach Mike McDaniel quickly rushed out to the field as players took a knee. Amazon Prime sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung said on the broadcast it took just six minutes for it to be declared a concussion.

Injury Update | Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out with a concussion. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 13, 2024

Tagovailoa previously suffered two concussions in the 2022 campaign, coupled with other injuries. He admitted in 2023 he considered retirement due to the nature of the injuries.

“I considered it for a time, having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those conversations," Tagovailoa said. "But, really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son. I always dreamed of playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s my health. It’s my body. And I feel like this is what’s best for me and my family. I love the game of football," he said. "If I didn’t, I would’ve quit a long time ago.”

Ahead of the 2024 season, Tagovailoa inked a four-year extension with Miami worth just north of $212 million.