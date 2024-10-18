Dallas Cowboys

NFL QB Dak Prescott announces engagement to girlfriend

Couple celebrated the birth of their daughter MJ earlier this year

By NBCDFW Staff

Dak Prescott at his youth camp, Tuesday, July 9, 2024.
NBC 5 News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott notched a win on the bye week, announcing his engagement to girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos.

On Instagram Friday morning, Prescott shared a photo of him and Ramos kissing while holding their 7-month-old daughter MJ.

MJ was sporting a shirt that read, "Hi Mommy. Daddy has a question for you!"

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

While Prescott's post didn't specifically say whether Ramos said yes, the sparkly stone glistening on her ring finger and the image caption "4ever w/@sarahjane" fill in the blanks.

See the photo Dak shared here.

Prescott didn't say when the wedding would occur, but it's a safe bet it'll be in the offseason. The Cowboys return from the bye week on Oct. 27 to face the San Francisco 49ers.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Congrats, Prescotts!

DAK PRESCOTT

Dallas Cowboys Sep 8

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott agrees to 4-year, $240M deal to become NFL's highest-paid player: Reports

Mar 15

Cowboys' Dak Prescott and girlfriend share first photos of newborn baby girl

This article tagged under:

Dallas Cowboys
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us