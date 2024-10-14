Dallas Cowboys

NFL world roasts Cowboys losing to Lions on Jerry Jones' 82nd birthday

Dallas suffered one of its worst losses in franchise history on its owner's birthday

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jerry Jones was supposed to celebrate his 82nd birthday with a win.

Instead, the Dallas Cowboys owner saw his team suffer one of its worst losses in franchise history.

The Detroit Lions entered town and put on a show, routing Dallas 47-9 to mark the Cowboys' fifth-worst loss ever in terms of point differential (minus-38).

Dallas endured a shaky start to the season but got off to a 3-2 start. However, the Lions' rout proved how far off the Cowboys are to the true contenders in the NFC, with Dak Prescott and Co. struggling on a five-turnover evening.

Here are some of the best reactions to the result:

..

Dallas will be on its bye week next time out before returning to meet the San Francisco 49ers on the road on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 27.

Right after that, the Cowboys go on a stretch that includes the Atlanta Falcons away, two straight home games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, then at the Washington Commanders.

Jones may need to make significant changes, whether it's coaching or personnel wise, to save what could end up being a disastrous Cowboys' campaign.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Cowboys
