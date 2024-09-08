Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott agrees to 4-year, $240M deal to become NFL's highest-paid player: Reports

Prescott and the Cowboys will face the Browns in Week 1 on Sunday.

By Logan Reardon

On the brink of kickoff, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have a deal.

The 31-year-old quarterback will become the NFL's highest-paid player after reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $240 million deal with the team that drafted him back in 2016.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the details on the contract extension, which reportedly includes $231 million guaranteed.

Prescott, a three-time Pro Bowler, joins wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as the latest Cowboys star to earn a new contract right before the season.

Last season was arguably the best of Prescott's career, as he reached career-highs in touchdown passes (36), completion percentage (69.5) and quarterback rating (105.9). The Cowboys went 12-5 but once again lost in their first postseason game, dropping Prescott to 2-5 in his playoff career.

Prescott and the Cowboys will begin their 2024 campaign on Sunday in Cleveland for a date with the Browns at 4:25 p.m. ET.

