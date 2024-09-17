How to watch Chiefs vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football in Week 3

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions are headed to the ATL for a primetime matchup.

Sunday Night Football in Week 3 will feature Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Chiefs are off to a strong start as they chase the first ever Super Bowl three-peat. They beat the Baltimore Ravens by a toe in the NFL Kickoff Game and followed that up with another narrow home win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

Now, Mahomes and Co. will hit the road for the first time in 2024 for an SNF tilt against the Falcons. After a disappointing Week 1 showing, Cousins got his first win as a Falcon with an improbable comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles to close out Week 2.

Which team will come leave with a victory on Sunday night? Here is how you can watch the Chiefs-Falcons showdown on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Chiefs vs. Falcons Sunday Night Football game?

The Chiefs and Falcons will face off on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Sept. 22, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

What time is the Chiefs vs. Falcons Sunday Night Football game?

Kickoff for Chiefs-Falcons is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Chiefs vs. Falcons Sunday Night Football game

Chiefs-Falcons will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2024 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the Chiefs vs. Falcons Sunday Night Football game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app