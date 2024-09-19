C.J. Stroud clarifies ‘little bro' talk with Caleb Williams after Texans-Bears

A moment between two of the NFL's rising young quarterbacks went viral after Week 2's Sunday Night Football.

Following the Houston Texans' 19-13 home win over the Chicago Bears, C.J. Stroud caught up with Caleb Williams on the field and offered advice to the 2024 No. 1 overall pick.

But the interaction went viral on social media as some fans pointed out Williams' apparent disinterest in the talk due to his body language.

Stroud, who was mic'd up for the game, on Wednesday clarified his intentions on his conversation with Williams.

"I was not trying to little bro him or anything," Stroud said. "He knows that, too. I have a ton of respect for him. I had so many guys coming to me after games last year and that meant the world to me that those guys even thought about giving me advice.

"So, I just try to give back to what the game is giving me. So, I wish him the best man. I want him to do amazing in this league. I think he will."

Williams was asked about the talk after the game Sunday, to which he answered: "We shook hands at the end of the game. That was about it."

Stroud had told the USC product "good job out there," and to "stop taking those hits" after Williams was sacked seven times while being hit 11 times.

As Williams tried to walk away, Stroud pulled him back into the interaction and said, "Come here. Learn from those mistakes. And everything that you got, bro, is in you already, bro. You're going to be a hell of a player in this league."

Stroud explained Wednesday he didn't feel Williams took the moment in a negative way.

"I don't think he was trying to be any type of way [toward me], he was just upset that they lost," Stroud said. "I totally understand. So, I have a ton of respect for that guy, man."

