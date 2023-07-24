Buffalo Bills

Bills running back to miss NFL season after being hit by a jet ski

Nyheim Hines suffered a serious knee injury after being hit by a jet ski, a source told the AP

By The Associated Press

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines will miss the season after he sustained a knee injury when he was struck by a jet ski, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

Hines was expected to be the Bills' primary kick returner and a backup running back used primarily on third downs.

Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bills had not made an announcement about his injury. Hines will require surgery, the person said.

It was not immediately known when and where he was hurt.

Hines joined the Bills in a trade with Indianapolis last November and appeared in a combined 16 games and started five. He caught 30 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown and ran 24 times for 33 yards and a TD.

The NFL Network first reported Hines' injury.

Buffalo BillsNFL
