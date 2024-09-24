How to watch Bills vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 4

Two of the NFL's premier quarterbacks will be in the primetime spotlight when the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens square off on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

The Ravens got in the win column for the first time this season with a Week 3 road victory against the Dallas Cowboys. Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Co. ran all over the Dallas defense, but the team nearly squandered a 28-6 fourth-quarter lead before sealing the deal.

The Bills, meanwhile, are perhaps the NFL's hottest team in the early going. Josh Allen led a Monday night beatdown over the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Bills rolled to 3-0, making them one of five undefeated teams entering Week 4.

Which team will come out on top in primetime? Here is how you can watch the Bills-Ravens showdown on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Bills vs. Ravens Sunday Night Football game?

The Bills and Ravens will square off on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Sept. 29, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

What time is the Bills vs. Ravens Sunday Night Football game?

Kickoff for Bills-Ravens is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Bills vs. Ravens Sunday Night Football game

Bills-Ravens will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2024 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the Bills vs. Ravens Sunday Night Football game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app