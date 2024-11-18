NFL

NFL world reacts to Chiefs' first loss of 2024 to Bills

Josh Allen and the Bills came away with a 30-21 home win Sunday

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

No more undefeated teams remain in the 2024 NFL campaign.

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Orchard Park flawless, but left 9-1 as the Buffalo Bills handed Patrick Mahomes and Co. their first loss of the regular season.

Kansas City had came close to losing multiple times already, including last time out against the Denver Broncos, but Josh Allen and Co. made sure to end its streak and close the gap atop the AFC.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Allen helped the Bills get to 9-2 with a solid two-way performance, throwing for 262 yards, one touchdown and one pick on 27 of 40 completions to pair with 55 rushing yards and a score on 12 rushes.

Mahomes had an up-and-down game, throwing for only 196 yards on 23 of 33 completions for three touchdowns and two picks.

Here's how the NFL world reacted to the result on social media:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

NFL 5 hours ago

NFL Week 11 winners and losers: Chiefs lose first game, Jets plummet further

Capitol Riot Nov 14

Former Detroit Lions player charged in Jan. 6 riot

The Chiefs will look to bounce back in Week 12 when they head on the road to face the lowly Carolina Panthers.

This article tagged under:

NFLKansas City ChiefsBuffalo Bills
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us