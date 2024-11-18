NFL

Beyoncé will perform at halftime of Ravens-Texans on Christmas

Netflix announced the news during Bengals-Chargers on Sunday

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Beyoncé is returning to the NFL stage.

Netflix on Sunday announced the star artist will perform at the halftime show during the Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans game on Christmas.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Beyoncé headlined the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show in 2013 in New Orleans, which was played between the Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

The 43-year-old also appeared at the Super Bowl 50 halftime show at Levi's Stadium, home of the 49ers in 2016. Coldplay and Bruno Mars were also in the mix when the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos battled.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The Ravens and Texans are two of the top AFC contenders, which will be the second game played on Christmas. Kickoff time is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT.

NFL

NFL 52 mins ago

Takeaways as Chargers avoid embarrassment, beat Bengals 34-27

NFL 5 hours ago

NFL world reacts to Chiefs' first loss of 2024 to Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off before at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT in another clash between two AFC stalwarts.

Kendrick Lamar was named the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show lead performer.

This article tagged under:

NFLCelebrity News
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us