While the NFL season is just getting going, there have been some obvious standouts through Week 2.
A surprising group of quarterbacks leads the league in yards and touchdowns. Some of the usual star running backs and receivers are either injured or underperforming. And on defense, pass-rushers and secondaries have been wreaking havoc.
There are still 240 games left to be played before the postseason gets underway, but it's never too soon to start recognizing the league's best players.
With 32 games in the books, here are the 32 best statistical standouts so far in the 2024 season (sorted by position):
Derek Carr, Saints QB
Stats: 443 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, 1 interception, 142.4 passer rating, 1 rushing touchdown
Breakdown: Carr looks revitalized in his 11th season. The Saints are rolling offensively so far and he's been steering the ship perfectly.
Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers QB
Stats: 474 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, 1 interception, 129.1 passer rating, 1 rushing touchdown
Breakdown: Fresh off signing a new contract with the Bucs, Mayfield's play has only improved. He's again silencing the doubters after an impressive road win in Detroit.
Kyler Murray, Cardinals QB
Stats: 428 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 122.9 passer rating, 116 rushing yards
Breakdown: Murray returned from injury last season and didn't quite look like himself. Through two games this year though, he's arguably playing the best football of his career.
Josh Allen, Bills QB
Stats: 371 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 124.2 passer rating, 2 rushing touchdowns
Breakdown: The Bills' blowout win in Week 2 meant Allen didn't have to stuff the stat sheet. But his work in Week 1 was enough to give him standout numbers.
Sam Darnold, Vikings QB
Stats: 476 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 111.8 passer rating
Breakdown: It's been a renaissance so far in 2024 for Darnold, who is on his fourth team in five years. He looks comfortable and confident with Kevin O'Connell, Justin Jefferson and Co.
C.J. Stroud, Texans QB
Stats: 494 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 104.7 passer rating
Breakdown: The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has picked up right where he left off, playing mistake-free and winning football for Houston. The 2-0 Texans look like a threat in the AFC.
J.K. Dobbins, Chargers RB
Stats: 266 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 9.9 yards per carry
Breakdown: The oft-injured Dobbins has been a completely different player with the Chargers this season. He has three rushes of 40 yards or longer, while the entire rest of the league has combined for four.
Alvin Kamara, Saints RB
Stats: 198 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 5.7 yards per carry, 7 receptions, 92 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Breakdown: A four-touchdown game in Week 2 carries Kamara's stats, but that's not a bad thing. He's a natural fit in Klint Kubiak's offense and appears primed for a monster age-29 season.
Jordan Mason, 49ers RB
Stats: 247 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 5.1 yards per carry
Breakdown: Not the 49ers running back you expected to see here two weeks ago, right? Mason has admirably filled in for the injured Christian McCaffrey, giving a star-studded offense another dangerous weapon.
Saquon Barkley, Eagles RB
Stats: 204 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 4.4 yards per carry, six receptions, 44 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Breakdown: Looking past the crucial drop in Week 2, Barkley's first two games in Philly have been impressive. New York Giants fans had to watch their former star score three touchdowns in his debut for their division rival.
James Cook, Bills RB
Stats: 149 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 5.0 yards per carry, 4 receptions, 49 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Breakdown: Cook had the reverse start to the season from Barkley, with three scores in Week 2. The third-year rising star should be featured heavily in Buffalo's offense all season long.
De'Von Achane, Dolphins RB
Stats: 120 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 3.8 yards per carry, 14 receptions, 145 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Breakdown: With Raheem Mostert and now Tua Tagovailoa hurt, Achane's importance will only increase moving forward. The second-year speedster has already proven to be one of the league's best dual-threat running backs.
Nico Collins, Texans WR
Stats: 14 receptions, 252 yards, 1 touchdown
Breakdown: Stroud's No. 1 weapon from 2023 has only gotten better in 2024. He leads the league in receiving yards -- with 52 more than the next-closest player.
Chris Godwin, Buccaneers WR
Stats: 15 receptions, 200 yards, 2 touchdowns
Breakdown: After three straight 1,000-yard seasons, Godwin somehow has started even stronger in 2024. The Bucs offense is rolling with Mayfield under center and Godwin catching everything thrown his way.
Malik Nabers, Giants WR
Stats: 15 receptions, 193 yards, 1 touchdown
Breakdown: How's that for the start of a career? Nabers had a solid debut and a monster follow-up performance, all despite the Giants' below-average quarterback play.
Justin Jefferson, Vikings WR
Stats: 8 receptions, 192 yards, 2 touchdowns
Breakdown: More than half of Jefferson's yards this season came on a 97-yard score in Week 2. Even with a new quarterback throwing him the ball, Jefferson hasn't missed a beat.
Jameson Williams, Lions WR
Stats: 10 receptions, 200 yards, 1 touchdown
Breakdown: Is this finally the breakout year for Williams? Injuries, ineffectiveness and a suspension hindered his first two seasons, but now he's flashing that first-round potential.
Rashid Shaheed, Saints WR
Stats: 7 receptions, 169 yards, 2 touchdowns
Breakdown: If you need a big play, Shaheed is your guy. His scores came on deep balls of 59 and 70 yards, and seven of his nine career touchdowns have been on plays of 40 yards or longer.
Zay Flowers, Ravens WR
Stats: 13 receptions, 128 yards, 1 touchdown
Breakdown: Flowers has had double-digit targets in both games this season. Even though the Ravens are surprisingly 0-2, the second-year receiver has been one of their few bright spots.
Chris Jones, Chiefs DT
Stats: 4 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble
Breakdown: The NFL's best defensive tackle is performing as such through two weeks. Without Aaron Donald in the league, Jones clearly wears that crown.
Aidan Hutchinson, Lions DE
Stats: 10 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble
Breakdown: Hutchinson had 4.5 sacks in Week 2, and he's on pace to smash the single-season sack record. There's obviously a long way to go, but this is a historic start for the Michigan product.
Keion White, Patriots DE
Stats: 11 total tackles, 4 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble
Breakdown: The Patriots' defensive line needed someone to step up with Matthew Judon traded and Christian Barmore out. Insert White, who has wrecked offensive lines so far in a breakout second season.
Maxx Crosby, Raiders DE
Stats: 11 total tackles, 3 sacks, 5 tackles for loss
Breakdown: Crosby had a career-high 14.5 sacks last season, and it's realistic to expect him to surpass that total in 2024 after a quick start. He had two takedowns of Lamar Jackson in the Raiders' Week 2 upset win.
T.J. Watt, Steelers DE
Stats: 7 total tackles, 2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery
Breakdown: You can count on Watt for a sack every game, essentially. He has two this season and 98.5 in 106 career games for the Steelers.
Jared Verse, Rams DE
Stats: 11 total sacks, 1 sack, 4 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble
Breakdown: The only rookie defender to make this list, Verse has been a bright spot for the 0-2 Rams. The first-round pick is playing up to his pre-draft hype right now.
Myles Garrett, Browns DE
Stats: 5 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles
Breakdown: The reigning Defensive Player of the Year wants to defend his title this season. While the aforementioned players are stiff competition, it's tough to bet against Garrett.
Fred Warner, 49ers LB
Stats: 16 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception, 2 passes defended
Breakdown: Long-considered one of the league's best off-ball linebackers, Warner is showing off his versatility in 2024. He's contributed in all phases of the game, including a red zone interception and goal line forced fumble in Week 2.
Boye Mafe, Seahawks LB
Stats: 9 total tackles, 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss
Breakdown: The Seahawks are 2-0, and Mafe deserves a hat tip. He has a sack in each game and likely could've had more in Week 2 if Jacoby Brissett didn't evade his constant pressure so well.
Tyrique Stevenson, Bears CB
Stats: 9 total tackles, 1 interception, 1 touchdown, 3 passes defended
Breakdown: Stevenson's game-winning pick-six earned him Defensive Player of the Week honors in the season opener. If the first two games as any indication, the Bears will need him and the defense to keep performing at that level.
Xavier McKinney, Packers S
Stats: 8 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 passes defended
Breakdown: The only player with an interception in both games is off to a strong start for the Packers. The former Giant could be a game-changer for a defense that has been up-and-down in recent years.
Tyrann Mathieu, Saints S
Stats: 7 total tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception, 2 passes defended
Breakdown: The 32-year-old veteran has shown no signs of aging in 2024. Mathieu is an anchor for the Saints' defense, which has allowed the fourth-fewest points through Week 2.
Chris Boswell, Steelers K
Stats: 8 for 8 field goals, 1 for 1 extra points, 4 for 4 from 50+ yards
Breakdown: Is it wrong to include a kicker? It's not when that kicker scored all 18 points in his team's Week 1 win. Boswell has been perfect this season, even with half of his attempts coming from 50 yards or longer.