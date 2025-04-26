Two days and three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft are in the books.
The Cleveland Browns kicked things off in Round 2 with the biggest question mark circling around Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. But the Browns went to defense instead, picking UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins a few picks later.
A quarterback did get taken in the early portions of the second round, but not Sanders. The New Orleans Saints added Tyler Shough of Louisville, who will turn 26 in late September, with Derek Carr's injury uncertainty.
Within the final few picks, two more quarterbacks came off the board: Alabama's Jalen Milroe (Seattle Seahawks) and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (Browns).
So, along with Sanders, who are the best players left for Rounds 4 through 7 on Day 3? Here's what to know:
What time does Round 4 of the 2025 NFL Draft start?
Round 4 will kick off at 12 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. PT.
Who are the best players available in Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft?
Now's the time where steals and hidden gems can be found. Keep an eye on these players for the final four rounds, in no particular order:
- QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
- RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
- WR Jalen Royals, Utah State
- DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State
- QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
- TE Gunnar Helm, Texas
- WR Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
- G Marcus Mbow, Purdue
- EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
- G Miles Frazier, LSU
- EDGE Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia
- RB Jordan James, Oregon
- QB Will Howard, Ohio State
- LB Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
- RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia
- LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
- EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
- C Drew Kendall, Boston College
- DT Jay Tola, UCLA
- S Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
- RB DJ Giddens, Kansas State
- G Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
- T Cameron Williams, Texas
- LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
- C Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State
- G Joe Huber, Wisconsin
- LB Kobe King, Penn State
- CB Quincy Riley, Louisville
- T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Florida
- EDGE Tyler Batty, BYU
- C Eli Cox, Kentucky
- T Jalen Travis, Iowa State
- LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
- S Craig Woodson, Cal
- TE Luke Lachey, Iowa
- DT Yahya Black, Iowa
- G Xavier Truss, Georgia
- LB Jackson Woodard, UNLV
- WR Nick Nash, San Jose State
Has Shedeur Sanders been drafted?
No, Sanders remains on the board after being passed on the first two days. Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans), Jaxson Dart (New York Giants), Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints), Jalen Milroe (Seattle Seahawks) and Dillon Gabriel (Cleveland Browns) have all went before the Colorado star.