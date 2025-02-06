Virginia McCaskey, owner of the Chicago Bears and matriarch of the NFL, has passed away at the age of 102, the team announced Thursday.

McCaskey is the longest-tenured NFL owner, having served as the owner of the Bears since her father and team founder, George S. Halas, passed away on Oct. 31, 1983.

“While we are sad, we are comforted knowing Virginia Halas McCaskey lived a long, full, faith-filled life and is now with the love of her life on earth,” the family said in a statement. “She guided the Bears for four decades and based every business decision on what was best for Bears players, coaches, staff and fans.”

Born in 1923, McCaskey was raised in the premier football family, as her father George Halas both founded the Bears and the NFL. Halas was a player, coach and owner for the Bears and ran the team from its inception until his death in 1983. McCaskey has been the principal owner ever since, although her son Michael took over as team chairman in 1999, then another son George took the helm in 2011.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

“Virginia Halas McCaskey, the matriarch of the Chicago Bears and daughter of George Halas, the founder of the NFL, leaves a legacy of class, dignity, and humanity. Faith, family, and football – in that order – were her north stars and she lived by the simple adage to always ‘do the right thing,’" NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The Bears that her father started meant the world to her and he would be proud of the way she continued the family business with such dedication and passion. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the McCaskey and Halas families and Bears fans around the world.”

Here's the team's full statement:

Chicago Bears team Owner Virginia Halas McCaskey passed away today at the age of 102. Mrs. McCaskey has served as the owner of the Bears since her father and team founder, George S. Halas, passed away on October 31, 1983.

“While we are sad, we are comforted knowing Virginia Halas McCaskey lived a long, full, faith-filled life and is now with the love of her life on earth,” the family said. “She guided the Bears for four decades and based every business decision on what was best for Bears players, coaches, staff and fans.”

Over the last 41-plus years, Mrs. McCaskey continued the steadfast mission set forth by her father to uphold the values of the City of Chicago, its people and its fans.

Mrs. McCaskey understood, not only her father’s love and appreciation of football and the team which he played for, coached and owned, but also the love of the Chicago Bears by its fans. She always kept in mind what the Bears meant to the City of Chicago and what the city meant to the Bears.

She had a passion for the team that matched her father’s, celebrating every win with grace while quietly suffering every loss. She made it a point to attend every game she could, both home and away, and was alive for eight of the Bears nine World Championships. As owner of the team, Mrs. McCaskey oversaw the franchise’s ninth World Championship and first Super Bowl title in 1985.

Installing the values of faith and family in every person she met, not just her own family, was the essence of her life’s work. Mrs. McCaskey stated she never felt like a qualified football mind but focused on supporting others to do the best job for the club, team and its fan base. Her focus was never to lead the Bears organization rather to instill her faith in those who did. She wanted to help everyone who touched the organization, staff, coaches, players and fans, realize they were all a part of one big family. Mrs. McCaskey hoped that Bears fans had as much faith in the team as she did in them. Through it all, Mrs. McCaskey couldn’t imagine her life as anything else than what it was.

She was born to Min and George Halas in 1923 in Chicago, Illinois. She was the oldest of two children, along with her younger brother, George S. “Mugs” Halas, Jr. Mrs. McCaskey attended Chicago public schools until 8th grade when she transferred to the parish school at St. Hilary in Chicago. Her high school studies were conducted at St. Scholastica Academy in Chicago.

Mrs. McCaskey went on to study at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pa., where she met her future husband, Edward W. McCaskey. The two married on February 2, 1943, in St. Margaret Mary’s Church in Bel Air, Md. before Mr. McCaskey would go into military service in World War II after his ROTC training.

After her husband went into service, Mrs. McCaskey lived with his mother and her family in Lancaster, Pa. The couple’s first three of 11 children were born there. The couple returned to Illinois in 1949 and lived quietly in Des Plaines. Mr. McCaskey started working with the Bears organization in 1967 at the request of Halas. Mrs. McCaskey focused on raising the couple’s children, but life changed over the course of four years after the sudden passing of her younger brother in 1979 and the passing of her father in 1983.

After the passing of her father, Mrs. McCaskey found herself as the principal owner of the Chicago Bears franchise. She never sought the spotlight. She understood the importance of emphasizing to family members how important the legacy of the franchise was, not in terms of money or value, but in terms of what the team meant to people in Chicago and beyond.

Mrs. McCaskey recognized difficult and unpopular decisions sometimes had to be made but trusted that conviction would guide all those involved through difficult times. She watched first-hand as the league started from a struggling sports business to America’s most popular sport, valuing her family’s friendships with other team owners including the Mara family, the Rooney family, the Bidwill family and the Brown family.

At the core of everything she did was Mrs. McCaskey’s faith. A devout Catholic, she always reflected on what God would want her to do in daily life. She focused on trying to help encourage people to be better to one another and once stated she was always working on her faith through good times and bad. She was known to cherish Christmas and Thanksgiving family gatherings and provided family and many friends with Nativity sets as a symbol of their faith and the true meaning of the holidays.

Her commitment to the betterment of the Chicagoland community can be seen through the establishment of the Bears Care program in 2005. Since that time, Bears Care has issued grants totaling more than $31.5 million to 225 qualifying agencies to improve the quality of life for people in the Chicagoland community, especially disadvantaged children and their families, through targeted programs supporting education, youth athletics and medical research and health awareness programs focusing on breast and ovarian cancer. Mrs. McCaskey also generously supported numerous other worthy causes.

Mrs. McCaskey had 11 children, eight sons and three daughters. She is survived by her sons – Patrick (Gretchen), Edward Jr. (Kathy), George (Barbara), Richard, Brian (Barbara) and Joseph – and daughters Ellen (Barney) Tonquest, Mary and Anne (Mike) Catron. Her husband passed away in 2003. Their son, Timothy, passed in 2011 and Michael passed in 2020. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.