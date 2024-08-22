AFC Championship Game? Aaron Rodgers' biographer predicts Jets' 2024 season

The New York Jets lost Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles tear in the opening minutes of the 2023 campaign.

New York entered last season with grand dreams, hoping to end a playoff drought that essentially extended to 13 seasons immediately after Rodgers went down.

Head coach Robert Salah and Co. juggled a quarterback carousel that couldn't mesh with an elite defense. The Jets ended the season 7-10. If Rodgers never got hurt, there are high chances New York could've made the postseason.

But with Rodgers, 40, set to return in 2024, can he pioneer the Jets to that elusive playoff berth? Ian O'Connor, Rodgers' biographer and author of "Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers," gave his predictions.

"I think the Jets will go 11-6," O'Connor said in an interview with NBC. "I think they'll make the playoffs. I think they'll make a run. I don't know if they'll get to the Super Bowl. It'd be hard to win the AFC championship game in Kansas City. Certainly, but if he stays relatively healthy, if he makes 14 starts, I would sign up for that as a Jets fan, as long as the injury is in the middle of season and he's healthy for the playoffs."

O'Connor also mentioned veteran backup Tyrod Taylor could come in for a few games, though there is a worry regarding an offensive department.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"I think Tyrod Taylor, their backup goes 2-1 in those three games," O'Connor said. "He's a good backup and they're fine. So the question is, will the offensive line keep them upright? And the Jets offensive line is definitely improved, but there's some aids there, some injury history, so some guys you have to worry about as far as his protectors are concerned."

O'Connor also tapped running back Breece Hall as the most important non-offensive line player on the team not counting Rodgers.

The 23-year-old running back improved in his sophomore season, rushing for 994 yards on 223 attempts (4.5 average) and five touchdowns.

"I think one important aspect of this Aaron Rodgers season is Breece Hall," O'Connor said. "And I think Breece Hall can be that kind of player for Aaron Rodgers where he's 40, Aaron's turning 41 in December. He really could use a great back to take some of the burden off of him as a playmaker.

"And so Breece Hall might be outside of the offensive line, the most important player on the team, not named Aaron Rodgers because he has the capability to be a dominant player. And that's something Rodgers can use by his side in the backfield."

The Jets will open the season on Monday, Sept. 9 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, where Rodgers, a Cal Berkeley product, will return to the Bay Area.