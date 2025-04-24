Live updates: First round of the 2025 NFL Draft set to begin Thursday

What to Know
- The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 24 through Saturday, April 26.
- The first round, with 32 picks, is set for Thursday beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
- ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will broadcast the draft.
- The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars hold the first five picks, in that order.
- Miami QB Cam Ward, Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter and Penn State DE Abdul Carter are three of the top prospects available.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday night with the first round as the nation's top college players find out which professional team they will join. Follow along for live updates.