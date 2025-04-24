NFL DRAFT
Live Updates

Live updates: First round of the 2025 NFL Draft set to begin Thursday

The Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday night with the first round as the nation's top college players find out which professional team they will join. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

NFL DRAFT
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us