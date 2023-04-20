Arizona Cardinals

‘The Arizona Buckeyes': NFL Fans Roast Cardinals' New Uniforms

The Cardinals unveiled three new uniforms on Thursday

By Eric Mullin

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have a new general manager and head coach.

Now, they also have a new look.

The Cardinals showed off their new uniforms for the first time at an unveiling event on Thursday night.

The set features three uniforms: an all-red one for home games, an all-white one for road games and an all-black alternate.

Quarterback Kyler Murray, who was sporting the home uniform, liked his team's new threads.

Many NFL fans, however, weren't nearly as impressed.

The Ohio State comparisons are tough to ignore.

But maybe the uniforms will win more people over once the Cards are rocking them out on the field.

