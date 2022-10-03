NFL Twitter Erupts After Deebo Samuel's Ridiculous 57-Yard Touchdown

Deebo's incredible catch-and-run had social media in awe

By Ali Thanawalla

Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different.

Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and proceeded to make arguably the Play of the Week.

Samuel caught the pass at the 49ers' 48-yard line and then weaved his way for one of the most incredible touchdowns of his NFL career.

The 49ers' superstar even made Jalen Ramsey look silly on a tackle attempt.

NFL Twitter erupted with excitement watching Samuel's 57-yard touchdown.

Samuel is special and he showed again Monday why he was worth the three-year, $73.5 million contract extension the 49ers gave him over the summer.

