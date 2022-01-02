John Madden

NFL Teams Honor John Madden With Moments of Silence on Sunday

Every home team held a moment of silence for the late NFL legend

By Max Molski

Tributes poured in from across the NFL following John Madden’s death on Tuesday. From players to colleagues to fans, football enthusiasts have shared their admiration for the legendary coach, broadcaster and video game mogul.

On Sunday, teams throughout the league held a moment of silence to commemorate Madden before their Week 17 games.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo earlier in the week asking home teams to observe a moment of silence ahead of Week 17 contests.

Along with the moment of silence, the Las Vegas Raiders honored their former head coach with a helmet decal for their game against the Indianapolis Colts:

Raiders receiver DeSean Jackson and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs also honored Madden with special cleats:

Tributes are set to continue through Sunday and Monday’s remaining games.

