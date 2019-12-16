NFL

NFL Suspends WR Josh Gordon Indefinitely

Gordon was released by New England earlier this season and signed with Seattle in November

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 8, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL has indefinitely suspended Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon for violating league policies on performance enhancers.

Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018, missing the final three games of last season for violations of the league's substance abuse policy.

A 2012 second-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns, Gordon was also suspended for the first two games of the 2013 season for a substance abuse policy violation but still caught 87 passes for nine touchdowns and a league-leading 1,646 yards and was voted to the All-Pro team.

He has been in and out of the league since, was released by New England earlier this season and signed with Seattle in November.

