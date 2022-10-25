NFL Most Expensive Stadium List Includes SoFi in LA and AT&T in Dallas

Los Angeles, Las Vegas top cities with most expensive NFL stadiums originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The price of steel is going up.

That’s not just a nod to “The Wire” – building NFL stadiums is getting more and more expensive by the project.

With the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears looking like the next two NFL teams to invest in new stadiums, let’s take a look at which franchises have the most expensive in the league:

What's the most expensive NFL stadium?

SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is the most expensive NFL stadium with a whopping reported cost of $4.9 billion to construct.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke, who also owns the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids and Arsenal, led the funds for the project.

What’s the cheapest NFL stadium?

The cheapest NFL stadium belongs to Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers. Opened on Sept. 29, 1957, the initial construction cost for the “Frozen Tundra” was $960,000.

Oh how have times changed.

How much do NFL stadiums cost?

It depends – what year was it built in? SoFi Stadium and Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders with a reported cost of $1.9 billion, are the two most expensive and newest, having been opened in 2020. AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, cost a reported $1.3 billion and opened in 2009.

Lambeau Field and Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills and built in 1973, are among the oldest NFL venues and the two cheapest, with the latter coming in at $22 million.

What are the 5 biggest NFL stadiums?

In terms of full capacity, MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, is the biggest NFL stadium. Here’s the five largest:

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.: 82,500

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.: 81,441

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas: 80,000

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.: 76,416

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo.: 76,125

What is the loudest NFL stadium?

Good luck trying to communicate on offense at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. After hitting a record 142.2 decibels during a 2014 game with a crowd of 76,416, it became the loudest NFL stadium, just ahead of Seattle Seahawks’ fans producing 137.6 decibels at Lumen Field in 2013.