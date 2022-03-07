NFL free agents 2022: Ranking top 10 quarterbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NFL teams hoping to find a quality starting quarterback through free agency are likely to be disappointed when the market officially opens on March 16.

This year's class of free agent QBs is pretty weak, with most of the top players best suited as backups.

Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater are good enough to start on several teams, while Marcus Mariota could maybe compete for a starting role in training camp. The rest of the group mostly are backup-caliber quarterbacks.

Here's a look at the top 10 quarterbacks set to become free agents this spring.

10. Trevor Siemian

Age: 30

2021 stats: 1,154 yards, 11 TD, 3 INT

Siemian didn't play poorly for the Saints -- he had a TD/INT ratio above three over six appearances (four starts) -- but he completed just 57.1 percent of his passes as New Orleans' postseason appearance streak ended at four. The Saints went 0-4 in the games Siemian started.

9. Ryan Fitzpatrick

Age: 39

2021 stats: 13 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Fitzpatrick probably doesn't have many years left as a pro football player considering he'll turn 40 during the 2022 season. That said, he's still a decent QB who threw 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions for the Miami Dolphins just two years ago.

8. Colt McCoy

Age: 35

2021 stats: 740 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Kyler Murray's injury allowed McCoy to play in eight games and make three starts in 2021. He went 2-1 as a starter, including an impressive Week 9 win over the San Francisco 49ers. McCoy posted a 74.1 completion percentage and a 101.4 QB rating for the Cardinals, helping them weather the storm and secure a playoff berth despite Murray's absences. Any contending team that needs a backup quarterback should consider signing McCoy to a one-year deal.

7. Andy Dalton

Age: 34

2021 stats: 1,515 yards, 8 TD, 9 INT

Dalton is no longer a quarterback who's going to lead a team to the playoffs. He played in eight games for the Bears this past season and tallied an underwhelming 33.2 QBR. He's still a pretty accurate quarterback -- a 63.9 completion percentage or better over the last two years -- but won't put up prolific stats. Dalton, at this point in his career, is a good backup to have with a young QB as the starter because of his experience (152 games and 148 starts).

6. Jacoby Brissett

Age: 29

2021 stats: 1,283 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT

Brissett played in 11 games (five starts) with a 62.8 completion percentage as Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa battled injury throughout the 2021 campaign. He has plenty of experience (37 career starts) and went 7-8 as the starter for the Colts in 2019. Brissett would be a very good backup for a contending team.

5. Mitchell Trubisky

Age: 27

2021 stats: 43 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

Trubisky saw limited action backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo this season. The No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is best suited as a backup, but could maybe compete for a starting job in camp. His stats with the Chicago Bears -- 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions in 51 games -- were not as bad as you might think.

The New York Giants and Washington Football Team are two teams that should consider rolling the dice on Trubisky in 2022.

4. Tyrod Taylor

Age: 32

2021 stats: 966 yards, 5 TD, 5 INT

Taylor is best suited as a backup, but he does have 53 games of starting experience. He has 59 touchdowns and 25 interceptions in 73 career games.

He played in six games for the Texans this season and showed he can still run and throw at an impressive level:

If healthy, Taylor would be one of the best backups in the league and able to fill in admirably as the starter if called upon.

3. Marcus Mariota

Age: 28

2021 stats: 4 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Mariota didn't see much action as the Raiders' backup behind Derek Carr. He probably deserves another shot at being a starter, and his mobility does give him an advantage over some of his peers. The Steelers would be an interesting landing spot for Mariota following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. He's only 28 years old and could flourish in the right system.

2. Teddy Bridgewater

Age: 29

2021 stats: 3,052 yards, 18 TD, 7 INT

Bridgewater played 14 games for the Broncos and put up pretty good stats. He still ranks among the most accurate QBs in the league, evidenced by his 66.9 completion percentage.

Pressure Completion Percentage | Regular Season 2021



60.9 - Joe Burrow

59.1 - Jimmy Garoppolo

58.4 - Teddy Bridgewater

55.7 - Matt Ryan

55.1 - Mac Jones

.

.

41.8 - Baker Mayfield

37.6 - Trevor Lawrence

37.4 - Aaron Rodgers

35.9 - Taysom Hill

30.0 - Zach Wilson — Chris Nass (@NassNFL) January 14, 2022

Bridgewater isn't going to put up mind-blowing stats, but he doesn't make a ton of mistakes and would be a competent QB for a struggling team in need of an upgrade.

1. Jameis Winston

Age: 28

2021 stats: 1,170 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT

Winston was having an excellent season for the New Orleans Saints before a torn ACL suffered in Week 8 ended his 2021 campaign. He had the best TD/INT ratio of his career and led the Saints to a 5-2 record before getting injured. If he's healthy, Winston still could be an above-average starting quarterback. Given their lack of options, the Saints should probably just re-sign him.

Honorable mentions: Cam Newton, Joe Flacco, Blaine Gabbert, Mike Glennon, Brian Hoyer, Brandon Allen