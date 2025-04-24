Editor's note: You can follow along with live updates on the draft at our live blog here

The NFL draft kicks off Thursday night and Miami quarterback Cam Ward is still the overwhelming favorite to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans.

After that, there should be a lot more intrigue.

Colorado's two-way star, Travis Hunter, and his quarterback teammate Shedeur Sanders, Penn State's Abdul Carter, Michigan's Mason Graham and LSU's Will Campbell are all expected to be among the early picks.

Carter, a premier edge rusher out of Penn State, is a favorite to go third to the New York Giants but that’s not guaranteed.

He told News 4's Bruce Beck it would be a blessing to follow in the footsteps of Penn State alums, like Saquon Barkley, who played with the Giants. Carter said his meetings with the Giants went well.

“Definitely got a good feeling with them,” Carter said about New York. “We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

Carter is from Philadelphia, his family is from there and it's where he has his roots, so how would he feel playing with a key rival of the Eagles?

"Obviously, once I go to New York, I'm all New York. I have to leave Philly behind," Carter said.

WHAT POSITION DOES ABDUL CARTER PLAY?

Carter is an edge rusher from Penn State. He's listed at 6'3" and 250 pounds, according to nfl.com. He was a first-team All American in 2024 and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

WHEN IS THE 2025 NFL DRAFT?

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place across three days towards the latter part of this week, according to NFL.com. Each day will have teams in assigned order (which is subject to change) participate in the draft. The days and rounds are as follows:

Thursday, April 24: Round 1, 8 p.m. ET

Round 1, 8 p.m. ET Friday, April 25: Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. ET Saturday, April 26: Rounds 4-7, Noon ET

WHAT TIME IS THE NFL DRAFT?

The NFL Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 5 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday, April 24.

WHERE WILL THE 2025 NFL DRAFT TAKE PLACE?

This year's draft will take place outside the historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The legendary stadium is home to the 13-time world champion Green Bay Packers and is the NFL's oldest continually operating stadium.

HOW TO WATCH THE 2025 NFL DRAFT

According to NFL.com, sports fans can watch the draft live on NFL Network, NFL+, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. ET on Day 1 this Thursday. Coverage of subsequent rounds will be available during their corresponding days (see When is the 2025 NFL Draft?) on the same platforms.

WHAT IS THE ROUND 1 DRAFT ORDER?

Here is the Round 1 draft order, which is subject to change.

Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns New York Giants New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders New York Jets Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Chicago Bears San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Atlanta Falcons Arizona Cardinals Cincinnati Bengals Seattle Seahawks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings Houston Texans Los Angeles Rams Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions Washington Commanders Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles

HOW MANY DRAFT PICKS DO THE GIANTS HAVE?

The New York Giants have eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft with five picks in the top 105.

HOW MANY DRAFT PICKS DO THE JETS HAVE?

The New York Jets have eight picks in the 2025 draft, including three picks in the top 73.

Players attending the 2025 NFL Draft in person

The NFL announced the list of 16 players who will be in Green Bay for this year's draft, with many expected to be selected at the very top:

Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Ward is widely expected to be the Tennessee Titans' selection at No. 1 overall Thursday night.