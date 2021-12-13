COVID-19

NFL Applies New Vaccine Booster Rules

NFL logo on goal post
Getty Images

In an effort to curb the recent surge of COVID outbreaks, the NFL is asking that all Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees must receive a booster shot by December 27, according to a memo sent on Monday.

The new rules have been placed in response to an increase of cases throughout the league, including a season-high 37 players placed on the Covid/reserve list.  

The league explained the booster is specifically needed for those who are six months removed from the second dose of a Pfizer/ Moderna vaccination or two months removed from a Johnson & Johnson vaccination. 

Tier 1 employees include players, coaches and trainers while Tier 2 employees include front office staff such as general managers and football operations employees.

Exceptions apply to four categories of individuals: those who are not eligible for a booster pursuant to the CDC definition; those who are in the 90-day test holiday after a confirmed positive COVID test under the protocols; those who received monoclonal antibodies within the immediately preceding 90 days; or those whose “S” antibody level on an antibody test administered via BRL at the club facility is 2500 or greater.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19NFLvaccine
