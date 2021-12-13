NFL Applies New Vaccine Booster Rules

In an effort to curb the recent surge of COVID outbreaks, the NFL is asking that all Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees must receive a booster shot by December 27, according to a memo sent on Monday.

The new rules have been placed in response to an increase of cases throughout the league, including a season-high 37 players placed on the Covid/reserve list.

The league explained the booster is specifically needed for those who are six months removed from the second dose of a Pfizer/ Moderna vaccination or two months removed from a Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

Tier 1 employees include players, coaches and trainers while Tier 2 employees include front office staff such as general managers and football operations employees.

Exceptions apply to four categories of individuals: those who are not eligible for a booster pursuant to the CDC definition; those who are in the 90-day test holiday after a confirmed positive COVID test under the protocols; those who received monoclonal antibodies within the immediately preceding 90 days; or those whose “S” antibody level on an antibody test administered via BRL at the club facility is 2500 or greater.