New York Yankees Manager Correctly Predicts Super Bowl LIV Score

Aaron Boone could have a career in sports betting if his job for the Yankees doesn't pan out.

The team's manager correctly guessed the outcome of Super Bowl LIV in a tweet published almost thirty minutes before kickoff.

The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a double-digit deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

The tweet read: "FWIW- I'm goin w the Chiefs. 31-20. #SuperBowlLIV."

FWIW- I’m goin w the Chiefs. 31-20. #SuperBowlLIV — Aaron Boone (@AaronBoone) February 2, 2020

Boone's guess quickly caught attention at the end of the game, with thousands reacting to the call.

But Boone had some non-believers early on, including his brother, Bret. Around the start of the game, Bret tweeted that his brother had the "wrong side" winning the game.

Wrong side — Bret Boone (@theboone29) February 2, 2020

Bret played the good sport, tweeting a gif of Wayne and Garth, clearly praising Aaron's pre-game prediction.

Boone was hired by the Yankees in 2017.