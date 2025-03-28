New York Yankees hold a moment of silence on Opening Day for Brett Gardner's late son

The New York Yankees kicked off its 2025 season with a moment of silence for the late Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of retired Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, who died on March 21.

The emotional moment happened just before the national anthem was performed at the Yankees' Opening Day game against the Milwaukee Brewers March 27 at Yankee Stadium.

As the Yankees and the Brewers stood on the stadium’s field, with many players holding their hats against their chests in tribute, an image of Miller Gardner appeared on the jumbotron.

The game's announcer honored the teen, who "had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality and a warm and loving nature."

The pregame ceremonies conclude. pic.twitter.com/9a2hGQhHV0 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 27, 2025

"Miller grew up in the Yankees organization and had become a two-sport athlete, wearing his father’s No. 11 on his football jersey," the announcer continued. "The entire Yankees organization grieves his unimaginable loss with Brett, his wife, Jessica, and their son Hunter. Miller Gardner was just 14 years old.

Miller Gardner was on vacation in Costa Rica with his family when he became ill and died unexpectedly, his parents announced in a March 23 statement that was shared on the Yankees’ official X account.

Prior to today’s game, we held a moment of silence to remember Miller Gardner, the son of former Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner.



Miller had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. Miller grew up in the Yankees organization and had… pic.twitter.com/rKrvvSWNju — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 27, 2025

The grieving parents, who said they had "so many questions and so few answers" about Miller Gardner's death, called the teen "a beloved son and brother" and said they could not "comprehend" their life "without his infectious smile."

"He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day,” they added.

Though a preliminary investigation by Costa Rican authorities indicated that Miller Gardner died of asphyxiation after possibly developing food poisoning, that initial explanation was later ruled out, officials said in an updated statement on March 25 obtained by NBC News.

The investigative police, the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (Judicial Investigation Department), told NBC News that Miller Gardner was found with vomit in his mouth and nose when authorities arrived at the Manuel Antonio hotel, where his family was staying.

After the teen’s body was examined, investigators found no obstruction in his airways.

Authorities also confirmed to NBC News that all four members of the Gardner family became sick after eating at a restaurant outside of the hotel, and they were treated with medicine by the hotel’s medical team.

An investigation into the cause of Miller Gardner's death is ongoing.

Brett Gardner, 41, played for the Yankees for all 14 seasons of his MLB career before retiring in 2021. He and Jessica Gardner married in 2007, the year before he made his Yankees debut.

When the Yankees announced Miller Gardner’s death in a statement on X, the team noted that the Gardners and their sons had long been a part of the Yankees family.

“Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss," the team wrote. "It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.”

