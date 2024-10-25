Yankees World Series star Johnny Damon on the keys to win against LA Dodgers

The New York Yankees are on a quest to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their 28th World Series, and former Yankees outfielder Johnny Damon believes his old club will have to use their lineup's depth in order to capture another championship.

Damon spoke with NBC New York's Linda Gaudino leading into the series.

Linda Gaudino: You being a part of the Yankees 2009 winning team, take me back to that moment. What was that like for you, and how do you relate now to the excitement the current players are going to have?

Johnny Damon: Well, being in the World Series is so exciting because this is what you play for the entire year. I was fortunate enough to win two World Series, but I made quite a bit of playoffs. When you lose, you lose a lot. You don't just lose the games. You felt that you let the city down. You let your family down because you sacrificed the entire year for nothing.

Granted, yes, we get paid very well, but there's so much that goes on for the season. The difference one person in the lineup can do for you.

Linda Gaudino: The winning team in 2009 had such a loaded roster full of talent, including yourself. How do you think the players this season match up?

Johnny Damon: I would like to think our team was one of the best lineups ever assembled. That's how strong we felt about that team because we never had to change our lineup. We had Robinson Canó, Hideki Matsui, myself and, then, we also had those guys who can "switch hit," like Jorge Posada, and Melky Cabrera.

But I see a lot of similarities with the 2024 Yankees. I think there's just a lot of power. Those guys hitting two, three, and four are absolutely tremendous, and there is going to need to be someone who steps out,

who's not the "big three," and you have to be able to put quick runs on the board. Our team was able to do that.

Linda Gaudino: What do the Yankees need to focus on right now?

Johnny Damon: I think the Yankees really need to win at least one game out west and come back at home. It's going to be a crazy atmosphere at the games, which are going to start at 5:00 P.M. Pacific Time. The shadows are awful during those times at Dodger Stadium, not just from the outfield standpoint, but also from hitting, those arms go into the shadow, and it makes hitting a lot tougher.

I believe the games are going to be lower-scoring in Los Angeles. Hopefully, they got some good days of practice there, so they can adjust to what they need.

Linda Gaudino: If you could assemble an all-star team of current or previous players to be on your roster, who would it be?

Johnny Damon: I think the best player ever was Barry Bonds. As my left fielder, you got Willie Mays and center-right field, Hank Aaron.

There are so many great players. Roberto Clemente could fit in that, maybe Hank Aaron. Clemente is my right fielder. First base, Lou Gehrig. Derek Jeter, shortstop. Third base, A-Rod, just some of the best numbers ever.

Linda Gaudino: What would you tell someone, either a younger version of yourself or someone who's really trying to come up in this game, what piece of advice would you say?

Johnny Damon: Yeah, I think the biggest advice I would tell everyone is that this is a failure sport. That you are going to be knocked down, but you have to learn how to battle and always compete. Always try to do your very best. If you talk about a baseball player, hitting-wise, you need to bring your best when you're on the bases.

Don't just barely take the lead, because if you beat a force play at second base, you can change the outcome of the inning, the game, your season or even being a world champ.

Linda Gaudino: Talk to me about what you're up to today.

