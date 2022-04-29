New York Mets

Mets Throw Combined No-Hitter Against Phillies

It's the first no-hitter of the MLB season and second in Mets history

By Max Molski

Mets throw combined no-hitter against Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the second time in franchise history, the New York Mets have thrown a no-hitter.

Starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the Mets' bullpen pulled off a combined no-no in a 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Friday. It's the first combined no-hitter ever for the Mets, 17th combined no-hitter in Major League Baseball history, 315th no-hitter in MLB history and the first no-hitter of any kind this MLB season.

Megill got things started by tossing five strikeouts and three walks on 88 pitches across the first five innings. The Phillies came close to getting their first hit in the third inning, but Brandon Nimmo robbed Jean Segura with a diving catch in center field:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Mets got their first two runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth thanks to Jeff McNeil, and the bullpen took over from there. Drew Smith went the next 1 1/3 innings, setting down four Phillies on strikeouts.

After that, it was Joely Rodriguez's turn. The former Phillie entered in the seventh inning and was removed with one out in the eighth. Seth Lugo entered the game and got a pair of Phillies to pop out to end the inning.

Closer Edwin Diaz came in to face the heart of the Phillies' lineup in the top of the ninth and closed the door emphatically, striking out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto to seal the deal.

Despite not getting any hits, the Phillies made the Mets work for their accomplishment. It took New York 159 pitches in total, the most ever on record in a no-hitter.

The combined no-hitter comes nearly 10 years after Johan Santana made Mets history with his no-no against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 1, 2012.

Sports

MLB 32 mins ago

MLB No-Hitters Tracker: What Games Were No-Hitters in the 2022 Season?

Mets 50 mins ago

Five Mets Pitchers Throw Combined No-Hitter Against Phillies

The Mets now hold the best record in baseball at 15-6 and have a crowning moment to mark their red-hot start.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New York MetsMLBPhiladelphia Phillies
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us