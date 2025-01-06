New York Mets to retire David Wright's number in July 19 ceremony

The New York Mets will retire former third baseman David Wright's number in a ceremony at Citi Field during the upcoming season.

The ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, July 19, will also welcome Wright into the Mets Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will come before the 4:10 p.m. game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Wright will be the eighth player in Mets franchise history to have his number retired. Wright will be the last player to wear the number 5 for the team.

“Excited, humbled, honored are just some of the words to describe the thought of this summer’s Mets Hall of Fame induction and seeing #5 up at Citi Field next to some of the best players to ever play the game,” Wright said in a statement. “A big thank you to Steve and Alex Cohen and the entire Mets organization for this surreal honor. I can’t quite put into words the appreciation I have for the city of New York and Mets fans. For 15 years I felt like I had 40,000 friends and family members in the stands each night. It was an honor of a lifetime taking the field as your Captain and I truly feel like this honor is just as much yours as it is mine. Thank you for the continued support and I can’t wait to see you on July 19!”

Wright, a fan favorite, is a seven-time All-Star who still holds the Mets records for career hits, RBI, runs, doubles and home runs.

"David Wright personified class on and off the field. David is the definition of a Met," said Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen.

Wright played his entire career with the Mets starting with his Major League Debut in 2004 and going through his last game on Sept. 29, 2018.