New York Mets and New York or Nowhere join forces for exclusive collection

By Jennifer Vazquez

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 04: The New York Mets logo shown on a ball bag before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at the Nationals Park on June 4, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Fans demanded it and now it is finally here! The New York Mets and New York or Nowhere (NYON) have joined forces for an exclusive collection.

The exclusive collection, which consists of 52 curated pieces, including apparel and hats, is also in partnership with New Era and MLB.

The collection features the "New York or Nowhere" font that has become a popular mainstay in street fashion, particularly in the city.

“As we continue to elevate the Mets brand and become more embedded in fashion culture, we’re excited to be partnering with an iconic brand like New York or Nowhere,” VP of Ballpark Experience for the New York Mets James Benesh said in a press release. “Our fans have been asking about a collaboration with New York or Nowhere for quite some time and we’re happy we can deliver with such an extensive collection.”

The campaign features Mets Hall of Famer Mike Piazza sporting some of the items from the fashion collaboration.

Items from the collection are available at certain locations, including Mets House in Union Square, NYON’s flagship store in Nolita, online through newyorkornowhere.com and at Citi Field.

New York or Nowhere is an apparel and lifestyle brand that was founded in 2020. It has launched partnerships with the Knicks, Yankees, and even SNL (Saturday Night Live), NBC's renowned Saturday night sketch comedy show.

Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBCUniversal which owns SNL, NBC, and Telemundo.

