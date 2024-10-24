Here's what to know about the NY Liberty parade best viewing spots, according to the city

The New York Liberty championship parade is set for Thursday along the Canyon of Heroes in the Financial District of Manhattan.

The city put out guidance on the best places to watch the Liberty parade.

City Hall warns the NYPD will begin to close Broadway and the surrounding area around 9 a.m.

What time does the parade start?

The parade is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. There will be a ceremony at City Hall plaza afterward.

What is the route of the Liberty parade?

The New York Liberty parade will go up the Canyon of Heroes from Battery Place to City Hall.

Where are the best viewing spots for the Liberty parade?

The parade cannot be viewed on the east side of Broadway at the start or in City Hall Park.

Fans can view the parade on the east side of Broadway from Morris Street to Park Row, according to City Hall. Parade viewing is available on the west side of Broadway from Battery Place up to Chambers Street.

On the east side of Zuccotti Park, there is an ADA viewing area.

Is the City Hall ceremony for the New York Liberty open to the public?

The City Hall ceremony for the New York Liberty is free and open to the public but everyone attending must have a ticket.

What TV channel is the New York Liberty parade on?

The parade will be shown live on TV on NBC 4 starting at 10 a.m.

How can I stream the New York Liberty parade?

The New York Liberty parade will be streaming live on the NBC 4 New York streaming channel in our app, website or wherever you stream, including Peacock.