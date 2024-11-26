MLS

New York City FC fires coach Nick Cushing after playoff loss to rival New York Red Bulls

By The Associated Press

BRONX, NY – JUNE 17: Headcoach of New York City FC Nick Cushing during the press conference after a game between Columbus Crew and New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2023 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
Coach Nick Cushing was fired by New York City FC on Tuesday, three days after a 2-0 loss to the rival New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference semifinals.

Cushing became the 11th coach among the 29 MLS teams to depart since the start of the 2024 season.

Cushing, a 40-year-old from England, spent 2013-20 as coach of the women’s team at Manchester City, which, like NYCFC, is owned by City Football Group. He became NYC interim coach in June 2022 when Ronny Deila, who led the team to the 2021 MLS title, left for Belgium's Standard Liege.

Cushing was given the job on a permanent basis that November and led NYCFC to 31 wins, 31 losses and 27 draws over 2 1/2 regular seasons in league play.

NYC was knocked out by Philadelphia in the 2022 Eastern Conference final and missed the playoffs in 2023, then returned to the postseason this year after finishing sixth in the regular season.

NYCFC has had five coaches in 10 seasons with Cushing following Jason Kreis (2015), Patrick Vieira (2016-18), Dominic Torrent (2018-19) and Deila (2020-22).

Other MLS coaching changes this season include Nashville’s Gary Smith (May 16), Atlanta’s Gonzalo Pineda (June 3), Dallas’ Nico Estévez (June 9), San Jose’s Luchi Gonzalez (June 24), St. Louis’ Bradley Carnell (July 1), Austin’s Josh Wolff (Oct. 6), Chicago’s Frank Klopas (Oct. 19), Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin (Nov. 7), Miami’s Gerardo “Tata” Martino (Nov. 19) and Vancouver's Vanni Sartini (Nov. 25).

Replacements include Nashville’s B.J. Callaghan (July 3), Chicago’s Gregg Berhalter (Oct. 8), Austin’s Nico Estévez (Oct. 25) and San Jose’s Bruce Arena (Nov, 7).

