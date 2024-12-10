These schools have the most Heisman Trophy winners in college football history

College football's most exclusive club is about to get a new member.

The four finalists for the 2024 Heisman Trophy were announced on Monday. The award given to college football's most outstanding player will go to either Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty or Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in New York City on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Jeanty would be the first-ever Heisman winner from Boise State. The last time a player won their school's first Heisman was Lamar Jackson with Louisville in 2016.

Gabriel and Hunter, meanwhile, would be just the second Heisman recipients from their respective programs. Running back Rashaan Salaam captured the Buffaloes' lone Heisman in 1994, while the Ducks didn't have a winner until quarterback Marcus Marriota in 2016.

Miami has a pair of Heisman winners, but it's been more than three decades since the last one. Quarterback Vinny Testaverde in 1986 became the first Hurricane to capture the Heisman before quarterback Gino Torretta followed suit inn 1992.

So, which school has produced the most Heisman Trophy winners of all time?

USC boasts the most Heisman winners in college football history with eight. The Trojans had been tied for first with three other schools until running back Reggie Bush's 2005 award win was reinstated in April 2024.

Running back Mike Garrett (1965), running back O.J. Simpson (1968), running back Charles White (1979), running back Marcus Allen (1981), quarterback Carson Palmer (2002), quarterback Matt Leinart (2004) and quarterback Caleb Williams (2022) are the other Heisman winners from USC.

Ohio State, Oklahoma and Notre Dame are tied for the second most Heisman winners with seven apiece. The Buckeyes' total includes running back Archie Griffin's back-to-back wins from 1974-75. Griffin is the only player to win the Heisman more than once.

Heisman Trophy winners by college football team

Since the Heisman was first awarded in 1935, there have been 19 schools to produce multiple Heisman winners:

1. USC, 8: RB Mike Garrett (1965), RB O.J. Simpson (1968), RB Charles White (1979), RB Marcus Allen (1981), QB Carson Palmer (2002), QB Matt Leinart (2004), RB Reggie Bush (2005), QB Caleb Williams (2022)

T-2. Ohio State, 7: HB Les Horvath (1944), RB Vic Janowicz (1950), RB Howard Cassady (1955), RB Archie Griffin (1974, 1975), RB Eddie George (1995), QB Troy Smith (2006)

T-2. Oklahoma, 7: RB Billy Vessels (1952), RB Steve Owens (1969), RB Billy Sims (1978), QB Jason White (2003), QB Sam Bradford (2008), QB Baker Mayfield (2017), QB Kyler Murray (2018)

T-2. Notre Dame, 7: QB Angelo Bertelli (1943), QB John Lujack (1947), TE Leon Hart (1949), RB John Lattner (1953), QB Paul Hornung (1956), QB John Huarte (1964), WR Tim Brown (1987)

5. Alabama, 4: RB Mark Ingram (2009), RB Derrick Henry (2015), WR DeVonta Smith (2020), QB Bryce Young (2021)

T-6. Army, 3: FB Felix "Doc" Blanchard (1945), RB Glenn Davis (1946), RB Pete Dawkins (1958)

T-6. Auburn, 3: QB Pat Sullivan (1971), RB Bo Jackson (1985), QB Cam Newton (2010)

T-6. Florida, 3: QB Steve Spurrier (1966), QB Danny Wuerffel (1996), QB Tim Tebow (2007)

T-6. Florida State, 3: QB Charlie Ward (1993), QB Chris Weinke (2000), QB Jameis Winston (2013)

T-6. LSU, 3: RB Billy Cannon (1959), QB Joe Burrow (2019), QB Jayden Daniels (2023)

T-6. Michigan, 3: RB Tom Harmon (1940), WR Desmond Howard (1991), CB Charles Woodson (1997)

T-6. Nebraska, 3: WR Johnny Rodgers (1972), RB Mike Rozier (1983), QB Eric Crouch (2001)

T-13. Georgia, 2: RB Frank Sinkwich (1942), RB Herschel Walker (1982)

T-13. Miami, 2: QB Vinny Testaverde (1986), QB Gino Torretta (1992)

T-13. Navy, 2: RB Joe Bellino (1960), QB Roger Staubach (1963)

T-13. Texas, 2: RB Earl Campbell (1977), RB Ricky Williams (1998)

T-13. Texas A&M, 2: RB John David Crow (1957), QB Johnny Manziel (2012)

T-13. Wisconsin, 2: FB Alan Ameche (1954), RB Ron Dayne (1999)

T-13. Yale, 2: TE Larry Kelley (1936), HB Clinton Frank (1937)

You can check out a full list of Heisman winners by year here.

