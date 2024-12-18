The top four seeds in the College Football Playoff can enjoy this weekend's first-round action from the couch.

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks, No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 3 Boise State Broncos and No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils all received a bye to the quarterfinal round of the first-ever 12-team CFP. Byes were awarded to the four highest-ranked conference champions.

And those top four seeds won't have to do much guessing in regard to their potential opponents in the quarterfinals, either.

That's because teams won't be reseeded following the opening round, a practice that is seen in the NFL postseason. Rather, the CFP will follow a bracket format throughout.

So, for example, even if No. 12 Clemson upsets No. 5 Texas in the first round, the Tigers will face the No. 4 Sun Devils in the quarterfinals rather than the top-seeded Ducks.

What are the College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchups?

Here's a full preview of the possible quarterfinal matchups:

No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 8 Ohio State/No. 9 Tennessee (Rose Bowl)

vs. No. 8 Ohio State/No. 9 Tennessee (Rose Bowl) No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame/No. 10 Indiana (Sugar Bowl)

vs. No. 7 Notre Dame/No. 10 Indiana (Sugar Bowl) No. 3 Boise State vs. No. 6 Penn State/No. 11 SMU (Fiesta Bowl)

vs. No. 6 Penn State/No. 11 SMU (Fiesta Bowl) No. 4 Arizona State vs. No. 5 Texas/No. 12 Clemson (Peach Bowl)

When are the College Football Playoff quarterfinals?

The CFP quarterfinals will take place on New Year's Eve -- Tuesday, Dec. 31 -- and New Year's Day -- Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Where are the CFP quarterfinal games being played?

The quarterfinal round will feature the introduction of bowl games with the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The Fiesta Bowl will be played on New Year's Eve, with the remaining games taking place on New Year's Day.

Here's where each bowl will be played:

Fiesta Bowl: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona Peach Bowl: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Rose Bowl: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California Sugar Bowl: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Here is how the new 12-team CFP will work starting in the 2024-25 season.