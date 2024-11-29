NCAA Football

Alabama A&M football player Medrick Burnett Jr. dies

The 20-year-old linebacker sustained a head injury during the Oct. 26 game against Alabama State University.

By Antonio Planas | NBC News

Alabama A&M helmet
Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

An Alabama A&M football player who suffered a head injury during a game last month has died, a coroner’s office official said on Friday.

Medrick Burnett Jr., 20, was hurt Oct. 26 when the Bulldogs took on Alabama State in an annual gridiron game known as the Magic City Classic. The redshirt freshman linebacker played in seven games this season after transferring to Alabama A&M from Grambling. 

Burnett was pronounced dead on Wednesday, said AJ Clifton, a deputy coroner with the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner Office. Clifton declined to provide information such as Burnett’s cause and manner of death but said officials were planning on releasing a statement on Saturday.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

University officials on Wednesday issued a retraction after erroneously declaring in a statement Burnett had died.

The university’s athletic department called the initial statement an “unfortunate occurrence,” the school said about the deleted announcement online after it was “originally advised by an immediate family member of Burnett’s death on Tuesday evening."

Alabama A&M did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment. 

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

NCAA Football
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us