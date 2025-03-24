When is the women's Sweet 16? Bracket, schedule and more to know

Who will round out the 2025 women’s Sweet 16?

The Monday slate of NCAA Tournament second-round action began with half the spots in the regional semifinals filled.

The eight teams who advanced on Sunday included a pair of No. 1 seeds -- top overall-seeded UCLA and defending champion South Carolina -- along with three No. 5 seeds -- Kansas State, Ole Miss and Tennessee. The Wildcats, who outlasted No. 4 Kentucky in an overtime thriller, snapped the program's Sweet 16 drought that dated back to 2002.

Hailey Van Lith and the No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs, meanwhile, secured the program's first-ever Sweet 16 berth, setting up a showdown with Hannah Hidalgo and the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

So, who else has already advanced to the second weekend of March Madness? And what do the matchups look like? Here's what we know so far about the next round:

What teams are left in women's March Madness?

Ten of the Sweet 16 spots are set:

No. 1 UCLA

No. 1 South Carolina

No. 1 Texas

No. 2 Duke

No. 2 NC State

No. 2 TCU

No. 3 Notre Dame

No. 5 Kansas State

No. 5 Ole Miss

No. 5 Tennessee

What women's March Madness games are on today?

There are six more Sweet 16 bids to be awarded Monday. Here's when the remaining second-round games are taking place and how to watch them:

No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 3 Oklahoma: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

4 p.m. ET, ESPN No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 4 Maryland: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

5 p.m. ET, ESPN2 No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 3 LSU: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

6 p.m. ET, ESPN No. 6 West Virginia vs. No. 3 UNC: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

7 p.m. ET, ESPN2 No. 10 South Dakota State vs. No. 2 UConn: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

8 p.m. ET, ESPN No. 9 Mississippi State vs. No. 1 USC: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

All games can also be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

What's the updated women's March Madness bracket?

The Sweet 16 bracket is starting to come into focus, with a few matchups already set:

Spokane 1

No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 5 Ole Miss

Winner of No. 6 Florida State-No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 NC State

Birmingham 2

No. 1 South Carolina vs. winner of No. 5 Alabama-No. 4 Maryland

Winner of No. 6 West Virginia-No. 3 UNC vs. No. 2 Duke

Birmingham 3

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Tennessee

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 TCU

Spokane 4

Winner of No. 1 USC-No. 9 Mississippi State vs. No. 5 Kansas State

Winner of No. 6 Iowa-No. 3 Oklahoma vs. winner of No. 10 South Dakota State-No. 2 UConn

When are the women's Sweet 16 games?

The Sweet 16 will be played Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29.

What is the women's Sweet 16 schedule?

Here are the schedule details we know so far (this section will be updated as more details are announced):

Friday

No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 UCLA: Time TBD, TV channel TBD

Time TBD, TV channel TBD Winner of No. 5 Alabama-No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 1 South Carolina: Time TBD, TV channel TBD

Time TBD, TV channel TBD Winner of No. 6 West Virginia-No. 3 UNC vs. No. 2 Duke: Time TBD, TV channel TBD

Time TBD, TV channel TBD Winner of No. 6 Florida State-No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 NC State: Time TBD, TV channel TBD

Saturday

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 TCU: Time TBD, TV channel TBD

Time TBD, TV channel TBD No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Texas: Time TBD, TV channel TBD

Where is the women's Sweet 16 being played?

The regional semifinal round will feature the introduction of neutral sites to the 2025 Big Dance. There are two hosts:

Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington

When is the women's Elite Eight?

The regional finals will immediately follow the Sweet 16 from Sunday, March 30 to Monday, March 31.

What are the women's Elite Eight locations?

The Sweet 16 sites also will serve as hosts of the Elite Eight.