LeBron James' youngest son Bryce commits to play college basketball at Arizona

Another James family member is heading to college.

Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, officially committed to play basketball at the University of Arizona for the 2025-26 season. He confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Bryce James is coming to Arizona 👀 pic.twitter.com/YS5QLtVerZ — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 1, 2025

LeBron James shared his excitement on social media as well, posting a picture of his son in Arizona threads with some words of encouragement.

Bryce James followed in his older brother Bronny James' footsteps by playing at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, 247Sports has James ranked as the No. 257 overall player and No. 46 shooting guard in the class of 2025.

Prior to committing to Arizona, the 17-year-old James had scholarship offers from Ohio State and Duquesne. He did not receive an offer from his older brother's school, USC.

With the youngest James brother now headed to the NCAA next season, the door remains open for LeBron James to play in the NBA with both of his sons. The recently-turned 40-year-old suited up with his older son Bronny for the Los Angeles Lakers this season as the NBA's first father-son duo. He would be 41 going on 42 if Bryce enters the NBA after one college season like Bronny did.