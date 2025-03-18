First Four March Madness schedule: Date, time, TV channel

March Madness tips off with the First Four in Dayton on Tuesday, with a mix of bubble teams who made the cut and smaller schools hoping to be this year's Cinderella.

North Carolina was a controversial selection, but the Tar Heels can silence some skeptics with a win over San Diego State on Tuesday night. Xavier and Texas meet for the fourth time in the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday night. Saint Francis of Pennsylvania, the 19th school to qualify with a losing record, faces Alabama State. Washington D.C. area schools American and Mount St. Mary's will play for the 71st time.

Here's how to watch the start of the Big Dance.

What is the First Four?

The First Four matchups are comprised of the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and the four lowest-seeded at-large teams. The matchups were added to the men's NCAA Tournament format in 2011.

When is the First Four?

The men's First Four will be played on Tuesday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 19.

Who is playing in the First Four?

Here is the men's First Four schedule:

Tuesday, March 18

No. 16 Saint Francis vs. No. 16 Alabama St.

No. 11 North Carolina vs. No. 11 San Diego St.

Wednesday, March 19

No. 16 Mount St. Mary's vs. No. 16 American

No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 11 Texas

Where is the First Four played?

The men's First Four matchups will be played at the University of Dayton's UD Arena.

What channel is the First Four on?

The First Four matchups will be broadcasted on truTV. Games can be streamed on the NCAA March Madness Live app.

Who plays the First Four winners?

The First Four winners advance to the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The winner of San Diego St. and North Carolina will play No. 6 Ole Miss in the South Region.

The winner of Alabama St. and Saint Francis advances to play No. 1 Auburn in the South Region.

The winner of Texas and Xavier advances to play No. 6 Illinois in the Midwest Region.

The winner of American and Mount St. Mary's advances to play No. 1 Duke in the East Region.

Who played in last year's First Four?

Here are the scores from the First Four of March Madness in 2024:

Colorado State 67, Virginia 42

Colorado 60, Boise State 53

Wagner 71, Howard 68

Grambling State 88, Montana State 81 (OT)

What's the farthest a First Four team has gone?

Since the First Four was added to the men's NCAA Tournament in 2011, two teams have advanced from the First Four to the Final Four: the VCU in 2011 and UCLA in 2021. Fairleigh Dickinson in 2023 became the only First Four team to upset a No. 1 seed, defeating Purdue.

When is the first round of March Madness?

The first round of the NCAA Tournament begins Thursday, March 20. The tournament concludes on April 7 with the national championship game.

The winner will face No. 6 seed Mississippi on Friday in Milwaukee.

The Tar Heels (22-13) seemed a long shot to make the tournament with a 1-12 record in Quadrant 1 games, but were chosen Sunday thanks to a strong nonconference schedule and other metrics.

“I didn’t listen to bracketology,” North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said Monday. “I didn’t listen after our name was selected on CBS. I didn’t listen to the telecasts. I haven’t listened to anybody’s comments in regards to selections, seedings. I know that we’re really excited to be a part of this, and we’re looking forward to tomorrow night.”

UNC's inclusion fueled some conspiracy theories, with athletic director Bubba Cunningham being chair of the selection committee.

Rules state that Cunningham could not participate in the debate about his team, so the vice chair, Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill, presided over discussions about the Tar Heels.

The knock against North Carolina was a lack of Quad 1 wins. But the Tar Heels played the nation’s fifth-toughest nonconference schedule, which included games against No. 1 NCAA Tournament seeds Auburn and Florida, No. 2 seeds Alabama and Michigan State, and a trip to Kansas, which earned a No. 7 seed.

And the Tar Heels had higher rankings in the NET (36th), KenPom (33rd) and BPI (25th) than West Virginia, Indiana, Ohio State and Boise State, the first four teams left out of the field.

Additionally, they finished slightly ahead of the Mountaineers for best among that group in Wins Above Bubble (WAB), a metric added this year looking at how many more or fewer wins a team has against its schedule compared to what a bubble team would expect.

Regardless, San Diego State (21-9) isn't going to make things easy for the Tar Heels.

The Aztecs lead the nation in field goal percentage defense (.378) and rank 13th in defensive efficiency.

“I think our identity is in our defense and our effort,” forward Jared Coleman-Jones said. “I think that if we play really good defense and we play with effort and we play with swagger, I think everything else is going to handle itself.”

RJ Davis carries the load for the Tar Heels, averaging 17 points and 3.7 assists per game.

The No. 11 seed is the lowest ever for North Carolina, which is making its 54th NCAA Tournament appearance, second-most to Kentucky's 62.

Despite the questions about their resume, the Tar Heels practiced on Sunday and prepared to play.

“I think we’ve all kind of felt the hate, the disagreement, all that,” guard Seth Trimble said. “We're just running with it. We definitely feel like we’ve got something to prove.”

Familiar foes

When No. 11 seeds Texas and Xavier play on Wednesday night in Dayton, it will mark the fourth time since 1990 the teams have met in the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns (19-15) beat the Musketeers 83-71 in the 2023 Sweet 16. In 2004, Xavier beat Texas 79-71 to reach the Elite Eight before losing to top-seeded Duke 66-63.

Zach Freemantle returned from injury and averaged 19.8 points during a seven-game winning streak to close the regular season, helping the Musketeers (21-11) return to the tournament after missing out last year.

The First Four extends the standout freshman season for Longhorns guard Tre Johnson, who led the SEC in scoring with 19.8 points per game.

The Longhorns and Musketeers were firmly on the bubble entering Selection Sunday. The winner will face No. 6 seed Illinois on Friday night in Milwaukee.

“It’s so difficult to make the tournament,” Xavier coach Sean Miller said. “There’s so much invested. We played our best basketball as we entered March.”

Unlikely dancers

Saint Francis (PA) made an unlikely return to the University of Dayton Arena after becoming the 19th team to reach the NCAA Tournament with a losing record.

The Red Flashes (16-17) lost their season opener 87-57 to the Dayton Flyers on Nov. 4, and few would have predicted they'd return to the same building in March.

“We’re obviously very excited we’ve already played here before,” Saint Francis guard Riley Parker said. “The first game we played here didn’t turn out our way, so we’re just trying to come back here and make it right.”

Saint Francis is making its second NCAA Tournament appearance, first since 1991.

The Red Flashes face Alabama State (19-15) in a matchup of No. 16 seeds on Tuesday night. The Hornets' last tournament appearance was in 2011. The winner will face No. 1 overall seed Auburn on Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky.

Teams with losing records entering the NCAA Tournament have gone 0-18.

Deep threat

No. 16 seeds American (22-12) and Mount St. Mary's (22-12) meet in Dayton on Wednesday night, with the winner earning a date with No. 1 seed Duke in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday.

The player to watch for American is 6-foot-9 Matt Rogers, who leads the team with 59 3-pointers. His 1.7 made 3s per game ranked 12th in the Patriot League.

Dola Adebayo leads Mount St. Mary's with 13.2 points per game. The Mountaineers averaged more than 70 points per game and shot 34% from 3-point range this season.

The two Washington D.C. area programs have a long history. This will be the 71st meeting between the schools. American leads the series 37-33, including four straight wins entering Wednesday.