Cooper Flagg's twin brother Ace commits to University of Maine for 2025

Ace Flagg will join the University of Maine next season, he announced in an Instagram post.

By Logan Reardon

Twins Cooper, left, and Ace Flagg
Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

With Cooper Flagg set to make his college basketball debut for Duke University on Monday against the University of Maine, his twin brother has committed to his opponent.

Ace Flagg announced the news in an Instagram post Wednesday, sharing that he is "coming home" to play for Maine in 2025.

The Flagg brothers are Maine natives, but Cooper reclassified to 2024 so that he could play at Duke this season. Ace will play this season at Greensboro Day School in Greensboro, North Carolina, just an hour from Duke's campus.

While Cooper is widely expected to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Ace has less fanfare. The 6-foot-8 forward is a three-star prospect, according to ESPN, with scholarship offers from Maine, Florida Gulf Coast, George Washington, Richmond, St. Joseph's and West Virginia.

The Maine Black Bears went 15-17 last season, and they will visit Duke on Monday in the 2024-25 season opener at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

