NCAA President Mark Emmert Stepping Down From Role, Effective June 2023

The NCAA announced on Tuesday that Mark Emmert is stepping down from his role as president.

The organization said it was a mutual agreement between the sides. Emmert will continue to serve as president until a replacement is picked and in place or by June 30, 2023, whichever comes first.

"Throughout my tenure I've emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes," Emmert said in a statement. "I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis."

Emmert was just the fifth president of the NCAA since the organization was founded in 1906. He was elected on April 27, 2010 and assumed office on Nov. 1 the same year, but now his 12-year stint on the job is coming to an end.

On April 27, 2021, the NCAA board announced it had unanimously voted to extend Emmert’s contract until 2025.

This decision comes after NCAA member schools adopted a new constitution in January, which is in the process of being implemented to transform the structure of college sports and improve it for the future.