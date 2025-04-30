New York Giants

NBC 4 New York to broadcast New York Giants All-Access 2025 Draft special

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York Giants fans will have a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at the team's draft in program airing on NBC 4 New York / WNBC Saturday, May 3.

The show, "All Access: Giants 2025 Draft Recap," will air on NBC 4 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Hosted by Bob Papa, with special reports from NBC 4 New York Leads Sports Anchor Bruce Beck, the 30-minute show will include interviews, behind-the-scenes access from inside the Giants Draft room and exclusive content with the Giants’ 2025 Draft class.

“All Access: Giants 2025 Draft Recap” can be viewed over-the-air on WNBC, and, for tri-state viewers, on nbcnewyork.com and the NBC 4 App. 

The Giants had a team-changing draft with the selection of Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the number three overall pick and trading up to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the bottom of the first round.

NBC 4 New York is proud to partner with the Giants to bring fans this exclusive access to the team's draft process.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the New York Giants and deliver exclusive, behind-the-scenes Draft content on NBC 4 New York’s over-the-air, digital and streaming platforms.  Whether they chose to tune in or log in, Big Blue fans will access all the unforgettable moments that make the NFL Draft one of the most anticipated events in all of sports,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York. 

Apr 25, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants first round draft picks, Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart pose for photos prior to the start of the press conference. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants first round draft picks, Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart pose for photos prior to the start of the press conference. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants president John Mara (far left), general manager Joe Schoen (left), Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter, and head coach Brian Daboll (right) pose for photos prior to the start of the press conference to introduce the Giants first round draft picks. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants president John Mara (far left), general manager Joe Schoen (left), Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter, and head coach Brian Daboll (right) pose for photos prior to the start of the press conference to introduce the Giants first round draft picks. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

