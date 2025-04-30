NBC 4 New York to broadcast New York Giants All-Access 2025 Draft special

New York Giants fans will have a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at the team's draft in program airing on NBC 4 New York / WNBC Saturday, May 3.

The show, "All Access: Giants 2025 Draft Recap," will air on NBC 4 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Hosted by Bob Papa, with special reports from NBC 4 New York Leads Sports Anchor Bruce Beck, the 30-minute show will include interviews, behind-the-scenes access from inside the Giants Draft room and exclusive content with the Giants’ 2025 Draft class.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“All Access: Giants 2025 Draft Recap” can be viewed over-the-air on WNBC, and, for tri-state viewers, on nbcnewyork.com and the NBC 4 App.

The Giants had a team-changing draft with the selection of Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the number three overall pick and trading up to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the bottom of the first round.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

NBC 4 New York is proud to partner with the Giants to bring fans this exclusive access to the team's draft process.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the New York Giants and deliver exclusive, behind-the-scenes Draft content on NBC 4 New York’s over-the-air, digital and streaming platforms. Whether they chose to tune in or log in, Big Blue fans will access all the unforgettable moments that make the NFL Draft one of the most anticipated events in all of sports,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York.

Imagn Images Imagn Images