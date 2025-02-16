Zach LaVine

Kings' Zach LaVine teases dunk contest return after Ja Morant challenge

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ja Morant might have revived the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest with one simple post.

Shortly after Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung won the annual NBA All-Star Weekend competition for the third consecutive year on Saturday night at Chase Center, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar guard posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was inspired by McClung's continued domination of the event and could consider participating next year.

The high-flying Morant then replied to his post and seemingly challenged Kings guard Zach LaVine and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, who famously squared off in what many consider to be one of the greatest dunk contest in league history in 2016, to participate with him.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

LaVine responded to Morant and teased a potential return to the competition after nine years.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

LaVine defeated Gordon in 2016 and then successfully defended his title in 2017, becoming the first back-to-back winner since Nate Robinson won the competition in 2009 and 2010.

NBA

NBA 3 hours ago

Lakers star LeBron James rules himself out of 2025 NBA All-Star Game

Dallas 6 hours ago

Dallas Mavs assistant coach arrested, charged with aggravated assault

Many have criticized the competition in recent years for its lack of star power, however, if LaVine, Gordon, Morant and other bona fide NBA stars were to participate again next year, it certainly would be a must-watch event once again.

This article tagged under:

Zach LaVine
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us