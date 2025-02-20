NBA

Victor Wembanyama expected to miss rest of season after blood clot diagnosis

Wembanyama's condition was diagnosed this week after he returned from the All-Star Game.

By Tim Reynolds | The Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder, the team announced Thursday.

It is a massive blow to the Spurs (23-29), who are contending for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. And it is the second major hit to the Spurs this season after coach Gregg Popovich had a stroke in November and has been unable to coach since.

Wembanyama's condition — deep vein thrombosis — was diagnosed this week after he returned from the All-Star Game, the Spurs said. It is almost always treated with blood-thinning medication, which typically precludes a player from participating in a contact sport such as basketball.

The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama was the league's Rookie of the Year last season and the frontrunner to be Defensive Player of the Year this season. He has already taken 403 3-pointers and blocked 176 shots this season — no player in NBA history has ever finished a season with those numbers, and Wembanyama did it this year by the All-Star break.

He is averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 3.7 assists; the only other player to finish a season averaging all that was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1975-76.

