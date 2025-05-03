Steph Curry

Watch Steph Curry console heartbroken son after Warriors' Game 6 loss vs. Rockets

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Like the rest of Dub Nation, Steph Curry's young son Canon hoped the Warriors would eliminate the Houston Rockets on Friday night at Chase Center.

But after Golden State's 115-107 loss in Game 6 of the first-round NBA playoff series, Canon wasn't up for much talking.

After Curry tried talking to Canon, the 6-year-old buried his head in his mom Ayesha's chest as his grandma, Sonya, looked on with an understanding smile.

Canon's dad played 42 minutes in the Warriors' tough postseason loss, scoring 29 points on 9-of-23 shooting from the field and 6 of 16 shooting from deep with seven rebounds, two assists and five turnovers.

It might take a while for Canon to cheer up after watching Curry and Co. drop the ball, allowing the Rockets to even the series at three games apiece after the Warriors held a 3-1 lead. But he doesn't have much time to sulk -- Golden State and Houston face off in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday at Toyota Center.

Steph Curry
