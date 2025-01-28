DeAaron Fox

NBA rumors: Kings open to talking De'Aaron Fox trade before deadline

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

De'Aaron Fox's time in Sacramento might be coming to an end.

The Kings are "expected to open up talks to potentially deal" Fox before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Charania also is reporting that Fox has a destination in mind.

Fox's future with the Kings has been under the spotlight since he decided not to sign an extension last summer. He's scheduled to make $37.1 million next year in the final season of his contract.

While Charania reported Fox has his eyes on a particular team, the ESPN NBA insider also said the team isn't the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I'm told the Lakers are not part of that destination of choice," Charania said on ESPN's "NBA Today" on Tuesday.

In December, The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater reported the San Antonio Spurs are positioning themselves to pursue Fox to pair with 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

Amick and Slater also reported last month that Fox's agent Rich Paul met with Kings general manager Monte McNair and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox to discuss the All-Star's future.

On Tuesday, ESPN 1320 host Damien Barling reported that Wilcox called Paul, indicating the seriousness of trade talks surrounding Fox.

Fox has spent his entire eight-year NBA career with the Kings, but it's clear he wants to win and he's not sure if he can do that at a sustained level in Sacramento.

There's still time for Fox and the Kings to salvage their relationship, but it appears the writing is on the wall: The sides are headed for a divorce, sooner rather than later.

