Raptors land Brandon Ingram from Pelicans in next big trade: Report

Brandon Ingram is the next big NBA star set for a move.

The New Orleans Pelicans are trading the one-time All-Star to the Toronto Raptors, NBA insider Chris Haynes first reported Wednesday night.

Toronto will send Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, one first-round pick and a second rounder back to New Orleans, ESPN's Shams Charania added, citing sources.

Ingram, the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, is 27 and doesn't turn 28 until September. He's developed into a reliable 20 points-per-game scorer in each of the last six seasons after being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers in a package that sent Anthony Davis to Southern California.

The 2020 Most Improved Player, Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists this season on a 46/37/86 shooting split.

However, the Pelicans are among the two worst teams in the Western Conference as injuries have continued to ravage a team led by Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray and more.

But the Raptors aren't significantly better, sitting in the bottom four out East. Ingram will join a roster speared by RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl and Chris Boucher.

The key note is Ingram is on the final months of a five-year, $158 million deal, so the Raptors will have to hope an extension can be secured for long-term benefits.

The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

Ingram wasn't the first forward to be traded Wednesday, as the Milwaukee Bucks secured Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards for Khris Middleton while the Golden State Warriors brought in Jimmy Butler after his drama-filled exit from the Miami Heat. Andrew Wiggins was among the pieces headed to Miami.

Jimmy Butler joins the Golden State Warriors following a multi-team trade between the Heat, Pistons, Jazz, Raptors and Warriors.