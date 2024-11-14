Ranking the best and worst NBA City Edition jerseys for 2024-25

New year, new looks, but the same old problems.

The NBA's City Edition jerseys have been a mixed bag in recent years, and their release has become one of the most highly anticipated -- and sometimes dreaded -- parts of the league calendar.

The 2024-25 rollout was no different, and it led to outcry from fans of the league's most storied franchises even before the jerseys were officially unveiled.

While many of the City Edition jerseys are misses, there are some diamonds in the rough. Here are the five best and worst City Edition jerseys for the 2024-25 season.

Five best NBA City Edition jerseys for 2024-25

1. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors' 2024-25 City Edition jersey. (NBA)

The Vinsanity Raptor is perfect.

The jersey is just alright otherwise, but the logo takes Toronto's City Edition look to the very top.

2. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns' 2024-25 City Edition jersey. (NBA)

The Phoenix Suns have reliably released clean City Editions jerseys since it unveiled its first "Valley" look in 2020. This is another great submission for 2024-25.

3. Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz's 2024-25 City Edition jersey. (NBA)

With many teams struggling to come up with new ideas, there's nothing wrong with the Jazz running back a classic.

4. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies' 2024-25 City Edition jersey. (NBA)

The Grizzlies are having a great uniform year between these City Edition jerseys that pay homage to the Memphis Sounds and the white Vancouver uniforms they're breaking out for select games in the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

5. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers' 2024-25 City Edition jersey. (NBA)

After two years of putting the "City" in City Edition with "The City of Brotherly Love" jerseys, the Sixers are back with another Spectrum Era uniform like the one they rolled out for the 2021-22 season.

Five worst NBA City Edition jerseys for 2024-25

1. Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics' 2024-25 City Edition jersey. (NBA)

It's not hyperbolic to call the Boston Celtics' 2024-25 City Edition jerseys the worst in the history of the franchise.

There is enough planning that goes into the NBA's City Edition initiative that they probably couldn't pivot to any gold-inspired jerseys following the Celtics' record-setting 18th championship. There is also enough planning that these black, green and even brighter green jerseys should have never seen the light of day, even if they're a twist on their 2023-24 City Edition look.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers' 2024-25 City Edition jersey. (NBA)

We have entered the "team nickname" portion of the rankings.

"LakeShow" isn't a bad nickname, but the gradient doesn't work at all here.

3. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat's 2024-25 City Edition jersey. (NBA)

We get it already.

The Miami Heat's decision to run the "Heat Culture" jerseys back is made worse by the fact that the team had a run of immaculate Miami Vice jerseys just a few years ago.

4. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets' 2024-25 City Edition jersey. (NBA)

The Nets have celebrated Brooklyn's rich art and music history with its City Edition looks for years, but it doesn't always translate to a great jersey.

The organization had the highs of the Notorious B.I.G.-inspired City Edition jerseys in 2018-19 but have fallen off with its Basquiat and KAWS uniforms.

5. Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets' 2024-25 City Edition jersey. (NBA)

There just has to be a better way to celebrate the Mile High than another "5280" City Edition jersey.

The color inside the numbers is a nice homage to both the Mile High topography and the Nuggets' "rainbow skyline" history. We just have to leave 5280 in the past.