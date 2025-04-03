Ja Morant, Buddy Hield issued warnings for ‘inappropriate' finger gun gestures: Report

The NBA concluded its investigation of the viral antics at the end of the Golden State Warriors' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

After the league reportedly looked into Grizzlies star Ja Morant and Warriors guard Buddy Hield appearing to use finger gun gestures toward each other in the final seconds of Golden State's 134-125 win, the NBA deemed the actions were not intended to be violent in nature, but were inappropriate and issued warnings to both players and their respective teams, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing sources.

NBA issued warnings – no further penalties – to Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Warriors' Buddy Hield along with both teams for gestures on Tuesday night, sources tell ESPN. League ruled the celebrations were not intended to be violent in nature, but inappropriate and should refrain. https://t.co/WrjJW0NZxv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2025

Things got chippy between the two teams with 20 seconds remaining in the game, as both Morant and Hield were issued double-technical fouls after the Warriors guard appeared to make the gesture first.

Here's Buddy Hield doing finger guns at #Ja first. pic.twitter.com/LzNvYpkZHX — Jeremy Jordan (@gritgrind) April 2, 2025

Ja Morant appeared to make a gun gesture at the Warriors' bench late in the game 🤨 pic.twitter.com/fTvFA0wpit — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 2, 2025

Morant previously was suspended twice for flashing a gun on Instagram live videos in 2023, with the first being an eight-game suspension for having a gun at a Denver nightclub. The second video happened over the summer, when he flashed what appeared to be a gun in a car and had to serve a 25-game suspension.

And while the NBA doesn't believe the gestures were violent in nature, it still took action in the form of warnings.