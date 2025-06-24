When does NBA on NBC start? Theme song, broadcast team, more

Fall is associated with plenty of fan favorites: Thanksgiving, Halloween, pumpkin-spice flavored goodies, colder weather, you name it.

But 2025 will see something different. Something that hasn't been seen since the early 2000s.

NBA on NBC is coming back to television screens and introducing itself to streaming platforms beginning in the 2025-26 league campaign.

A popular theme song is also returning, amidst a new broadcasting team comprised of veteran commentators and former NBA stars.

Ever feel like EVERYONE has that one song stuck in their head? 🏀



The NBA on NBC and Peacock – coming this fall! pic.twitter.com/gpKMXlklFg — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 3, 2025

Here's everything to know about NBA on NBC in the upcoming season:

When does NBA on NBC start?

NBA on NBC will be back beginning in the 2025-26 NBA season. An exact date for the first broadcast is TBD.

When does the 2025-26 NBA season start?

The 2025-26 season, the 80th in league history, has a regular-season start date of Tuesday, Oct. 21.

What is NBC's history with the NBA?

The NBA and NBC had their first partnership from 1954 to 1962, before returning in 1990 to 2002 amid Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' dynasty. NBC is part of the new media rights deal with the NBA that will last for 11 years, including games being streamed on Peacock.

What is the NBA on NBC theme song?

Fans can rejoice knowing "Roundball Rock," the hit theme song for NBA on NBC produced by John Tesh, is returning.

John Tesh, composer of the NBA on NBC theme song, discusses its origins, hearing it for the first time and even performs the song.

Who is on the NBA on NBC broadcasting team?

Here's a list of the commentators and former NBA stars who have joined NBC Sports' broadcasting team thus far:

Play-by-play: Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle

Color analysts: Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller

Studio host: Maria Taylor

Studio analysts: Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter

Special contributor: Michael Jordan

Who will broadcast NBA games in 2025-26?

Along with NBA on NBC and Peacock in the new media rights deal, ESPN and ABC will continue its coverage of the league while Amazon Prime Video will be starting its new streaming partnership.

